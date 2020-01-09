Directito to divorce? Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra are tested with a lie detector (VIDEO)

Share it:

Alessandra Rosaldo Y Eugenio Derbez they have let us see how well they get along like husbandsWell, besides- that love prevails between the two, the fun It is another important pillar among them.

Through a video broadcast by Alex on his account Instagram, he showed us the trust between them and they decided to test themselves with a lie detector.

Eugene It started with the questions and, apparently, was one of the most direct, because he asked: “Have you‘stalked ’to one of your ex? Rosaldo began to notice nervous and he started laughing, an action that made Derbez understand that if it does.

However, Alessandra touched the button stating that she does not and, luckily, It turned out to be true. Situation thanked by Eugenio.

But, the director and film actor did not expect his wife to turn and ask the same: "What about you? Do you follow some of your ex?"

Eugene was also shown nervous and the question was absurd, however, not convincing his wife with the answer, he had to submit it to the lie detector and, indeed, told the truth.

In the end, his trust and fidelity it was demonstrated, since both are still together and enjoying themselves as husbands, friends and lifemates.

