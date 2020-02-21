Direct on Animal Crossing New Horizons: news on Seasonal Events and free updates

Share it:

The latest Direct on Animal Crossing New Horizons organized by Nintendo reveals the plans of the Kyoto house for the Seasonal Events and the updates that will accompany the title and will enrich it with content through post-launch support.

Among the many innovations pitted by the developers led by Aya Kyogoku there is indeed confirmation of the launch of numerous special activities that will mark the passing of the Seasons of Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Through Service center of the Desert Island Package by Nook Inc. we will have access to one series of events who will entertain the Villager and all those who follow him on this adventure. The first of these events will be held in April and will push us to look for Easter eggs together with the users of Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, with prizes and ingame bonuses accessible both on Switch and on the mobile app.

Parallel to the events, the Japanese authors promise to work on gods as well free updates which will further enrich users' content and gaming experience: the first of these updates will be available starting from March 20, coinciding with the release of Animal Crossing New Horizons on Nintendo Switch.