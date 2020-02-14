Diodato and Levante, the love story teaches that love ends, but the dedicated songs remain

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are couples for whom the break comes, see the entry Diodato and Levante, but the memory oflove that there has been success (record), as well as a series songs that the two over time are reciprocally dedicated. We thought to retrace the way they told their story with music, especially after a week of total full immersion in Sanremo 2020. Here indeed Diodato has triumphed with his song Make noise and the thought for many went straight to his ex, accomplice a text which seems to refer to her.

The song is in fact as if it were about one love story over and with which it is difficult to make peace, because its noise returns loud and clear even when you try to drive it away. And that's okay. From the beginning, the feeling was that the singer had put something biographical in it, also because it was now known that he and Levante had left each other recently and that the wound could still burn. In addition to this song, there is also the new album by Antonio Diodato, What a wonderful life, in which the hints return in different songs.

The report of Diodato and Levante from the beginning it has been kept out of the spotlight. Those lights on, however, even if they are smeared, have come to illuminate the plots of the love story. To bring out the new couple had been for the first time Who, just in 2017, the year in which Levante was among the judges of X Factor. That they were together, in short, was not official, but it was a bit of Pulcinella's secret: if they didn't highlight it, they didn't even hide it. And everyone knew.

Just as they came together, but they are left: no announcement (after all, even when they got together there hadn't been) and little, very little noise. Something had been understood about break from Levantis same that in the interview of Daria Bignardi to The Siege he had made it clear that his heart was free again and that on the horizon for a future relationship he would have wanted to avoid the singers "because then we only end up talking about music". Levante subsequently confirmed in other interviews, including one released in Vanity Fair in November 2019. At that point, therefore, there was the certainty that their story was over seriously.

Diodato for his part, however, he had not made any statements, the understatement has always been his stylistic feature. The only hint was the day after Sanremo's victory when he participated in Sunday In. To Mara Venier's direct and insistent question, or if Make noise spoke of an ex (with clear reference to Levante), Diodato she first attempted to gliss and then yielded by saying "Yes, she also talks about her, she is an ex who can sing well". A gentleman, who answers a question but tries to maintain discretion. The evening before, that of the Sanremo awards ceremony, then, there is an Instagram story by Coez where the singer of It's always good who comments from a club on the final moments of the Festival until the triumph of Diodato. When the decree arrives, he turns to Levante, who was with him, to say "Ah, but then this song is dedicated to you". In response Levante denies and flees. Which also counts as confirmation, in our opinion.

Levante and Diodato, the love story and the songs they dedicated to themselves

The Ariston stage where Diodato and Levante they met as participants, however, it reminded us of theirs love has also been propped up with songs who talked about it. If in fact the singer thought of the ex for Make noiseLevante had previously dedicated a song from the album to him Magmemoria who bears his name and who, without too many doubts about it, talks about him, complete with love declaration. There are two refrains, the first to make it clear how a love is born, and it takes very little, the second to say how it grows, because it feels great together. Levante in the song Antonio says so:

Antonio, you know it very well

Antonio, you know it very well, I like you

Antonio, you do me very well

Antonio, you do me very well, well like that

But don't ask me why it happened

Love happens to you without explanation

In the middle it is as if Levante had decided to tell how their love was born, with a kiss at dawn.

You, in the dawn that is not forgotten

The infinite echo that makes a kiss when it explodes in an empty life

It looks wonderful

You, the beat that never slows down

How much noise a sigh makes in one body

If I open my arms I fly

Listen to the song on Tidal.

On the other hand Diodato also gave him declared his love in various songs. The first we had intercepted, perhaps still at the beginning of their love, had been You fool that you are, which says so:

You fool that you are, now your heart will break,

you fell for it again.

You fool that you are, now your heart will break,

they screwed you again.

And you think maybe I was unlucky,

maybe this time I could use everything I learned

to dodge the blows in the face from life



The latest album by Diodato, What a wonderful life released on February 14, 2020 and produced by Tommaso Colliva (who in the past won a Grammy as producer of Muse), seems to close the circle of love story ended between Diodato and Levante because inside, in addition to Make noise, there are songs that talk about relationships that end, feelings that disappear in everyday life and sometimes brutal confrontations with one's solitude. We have the feeling that even here the inspiration of the singer was Levante and it is as if, through the tracks in the tracklist, we could retrace the pain of loss and breakage, which was theirs, but it is also what happens to many , in many variations. Any examples? Until we disappear, I do not love you anymore, Only, What I miss about you. In this song, which breaks your heart and soul, Diodato says:

What I miss about you

that's all you do

when you don't know I'm looking at you

and I look at you as much as I can

Finally he closes the passage like this:

What is really missing from you

I can't explain it to you

but I hope it's the same thing that is missing for you too

of me

Listen to the song on Tidal.

There is a beautiful thing, which perhaps could help overcome that break-up terrible, and that looks like the story of Diodato and Levante teach: flowers can arise from deeper fractures. For him it was a song that earned him Sanremo. It is not a consolation, but a way to try to see a light outside the tunnel and caress your soul.

Amazon What a Wonderful Life (LP 180 gr.) Carousel

amazon 23,31 €

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE