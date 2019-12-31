Dino Crisis Fan Remake: development is proceeding at full speed, according to the new video gameplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The amateur developers of the Arklay team confirm that the work on the Dino Crisis HD Fan Remake project is proceeding quickly and that everything is going according to plan: here is the confirmation in the gameplay video packaged to celebrate the new year.

To accompany the new game video in salsa Unreal Engine 4 we also find a development diary that describes the commitment made by this group of fans of Dino Crisis to bring back the intellectual property of Shu Takumi is Shinji Mikami with a game that, in their intentions, will be available on PC during 2020 and on the way completely free.

According to Team Arklay, five people would be working on the title, but with the concrete possibility of the future entry of other members: the project, in fact, is only 40% completehence the need for other programmers and designers to help speed up the development process.

In its final version, the title will boast new explorable areas and unprecedented gameplay elements, both to enrich the gaming experience of users but also, and above all, to prevent developers from legal quarrels which, in all likelihood, the authors of the Red Dead Redemption fan made Remaster on PC will have to face. For this reason too, the Arklay team is keen to underline that the project is subject to change at any time, especially if Capcom's top management decides to announce the "real" Remake of Dino Crisis for PS5 and Xbox Series X coinciding with the twentieth anniversary from exit of the original masterpiece.