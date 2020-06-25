Dimitrov's manager's forceful response to Djokovic's father, who had accused the Bulgarian of the massive spread of coronavirus in tennis

Share it:

Dimitrov's manager came out to reply to Srdjan Djokovic for accusing his client

(AFP)

After Grigor Dimitrov has announced that it tested positive for coronavirus after participating in Adria Tour, both the contagions in the participants of the contest and the criticisms towards Novak Djokovic, the organizer of the tour, shot up and grew almost on a par.

At the moment there are eight people who reported having Covid-19. In addition to Bulgarian, both Nole like his wife Jelena; the tennis players Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki; the trainers Marco Panichi and Cristian Groh; and basketball player Nikola Jokic, a figure in the NBA Nuggets, have already confirmed that they were infected with the virus.

So this case, titled NoleGate by the international media, he was accumulating different statements and accusations by his own and those outside the racquet sport. This time who decided to counterattack was Georgi Stoimenovmanager of Dimitrov, at the words of Srdjan Djokovic, father of the world's number one, who blamed the Bulgarian for being the source of infections.

"After three months of total isolation, Grigor went directly to Belgrade. Neither in Belgrade, nor later in Zadar, was he offered or forced to test for coronavirus ”expressed Stoimenov, in dialogue with the site tennis kafe, and charged against the organizers of the exhibition tournament for the Balkan countries.

The world's number one father had blamed Dimitrov for being the source of all the contagions

In this way, the businessman explained that his client was isolated for a long time in Los Angeles, where he spent most of the quarantine, and then flew directly to Europe to participate in the competition to which he was invited. "The organizers of the event are solely responsible for the tournament's health protocol and for creating the rules to follow.. Grigor strictly complied with all the rules imposed by the organizers and the existing laws and regulations when crossing the border between Bulgaria, Serbia and Croatia, "he added.

It should be remembered that this Tuesday, Srdjan Djokovic he had made an unfortunate defense for his son and aimed directly at Dimitrov. "The man (Dimitrov) arrived sick who knows where and that is how it happened. I think it is not correct that the test was not done here, but somewhere else. I don't think it's correct. It caused great damage to Croatia, to us as a family and to Serbia ”, He told Croatian television RTL.

Djokovic's statement apologizing

On the other hand, the winner of 17 Grand Slams came out to apologize publicly and demanded of all the spectators who attended the Adria Tour that they carry out the pertinent examinations to control their state of health. ""I am very sorry that our tournament caused damage. Everything that the organizers and I did last month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intent. We were wrong and it was too soon. I cannot express how sorry I am for this and all cases of infection, ”he shared in a statement on his social networks.

