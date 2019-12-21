         Digital wellness: how to add website timers on Android 10

Technology

December 21, 2019
From Android 9 Pie you can control the time you spend using each of the applications of your device through its timers, a feature that in Android 10 also extended to Web pages.

In the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, its tool Digital well-being integrated with Chrome so we can create timers on the websites you visit. Of course, only from Chrome.

Add website timer

Web Temp

If we have Android 10 and the Google Digital Wellness tool we just have to go to Settings> Digital well-being> Control panel to start creating website timers.


Once inside Control Panel we have to look for Chrome and click on Show websites you visit. We allow you to show our activity and we can start create timers.

Web Temp

Once the time has elapsed, we will not be able to navigate that web page again. Chrome will block us from accessing this web page until the next day or disable the timer.

Web Temp

In the control panel we can also see the use time for days and hours of the websites we visit, together with the option to eliminate visits to a website from Digital Wellness. This last option does not erase our Chrome history.

