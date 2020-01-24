Digital market revenues in December: Fortnite down, sales doubled for RDR 2 on PC

Share it:

December was a record month for the digital video game market, according to data released by SuperData. The analysis company reports a total of 9.8 billion dollars spent in this sector in December 2019 alone, up 8% on the same period of 2018.

The mobile market grows by 28% on an annual basis while the digital revenues of the console and PC sector drop by 25% and 4% respectively, performance largely due to the lower popularity of Fortnite compared to 2018. Supercell's Clash of Clans continues to grow on mobile, which in December collected 158.2 millions of dollars, a good success also for Call of Duty Modern Warfare thanks to the monetization system chosen by Activision, the new COD records performances 4% better than the numbers recorded by Black Ops 4.

GTA V records his best month ever since December 2017 while Red Dead Redemption 2 saw digital sales increase after the launch on Steam: from the 406,000 copies sold in November on the Epic Games Store and Rockstar Launcher it went to one million downloads in December.

The ranking of the most profitable PC Digital games in December sees League of Legends in first place followed by Dungeon Fighter Online and Crossfire. COD Modern Warfare dominates on consoles, followed by FIFA 20 and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. Finally, on mobile stand Clash of Clans, Honor of Kings and the immortal Candy Crush Saga.