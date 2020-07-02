Digital Bros Game Academy: seminars and workshops of the Job Ready cycle are underway

Share it:

Digital Bros Game Academy, the academy to become video game developers of the Digital Bros Group, with the closing of the training path, organizes for its students a series of seminars and workshops dedicated to job orientation and networking with protagonists of the digital entertainment industry.

Although this year was marked by the Covid-19 emergency, DBGA's commitment to supporting young talents continues with unchanged determination and this has allowed not only to carry on all the planned activities but also to expand them. Indeed, the Academy has enriched the "Job Ready" cycle program by organizing more than 28 online meetings with different professionals in the sector: game designer, programmers, 3D artists, concept artist, technical artist, producer, brand and product manager of video games, creative director, writer / narrative designer, community manager.

The cycle "Job Ready"Aims to provide students, through online meetings with Guest Trainer of development studios, publishers and important Italian and international companies in the video game industry, useful advice on preparation for the job market, as well as to create additional networking opportunities. During these appointments, topics related to job search will be addressed, in particular how to draw up your curriculum vitae, how to write a cover letter, how to compose your own portfolio of projects and what are the best practices to support an interview. We will also talk about the different roles and professional figures of the Game Industry, to offer a complete overview of the opportunities that the sector offers.

DBGA, thinking about the future of its students who are about to conclude the training course, wants to offer them both concrete elements to help them prepare better for job offers, as well as links with development studies. During the seminars, students will come into contact with professionals from leading video game industries such as 505 Games and AvantGarden Games of the Digital Bros Group, Milestone, Xplored, AnotheReality, Slitherine, Lunar Great Wall Studios / RaceWard, Ubisoft Reflection and Splash Damage, to name a few.

In addition to giving its students all the tools to independently manage the job search, DBGA also carries out an important Job Placement with more than 100 studies and partner companies to encourage internship and collaboration opportunities. Thanks to this careful scouting work, the 78% of our students he found work in the video game industry.