Digimon's sensual LadyDevimon comes to life in an incredible cosplay

The one of Digimon is a franchise that in over twenty years of history has been able to bring countless fans closer to it that among manga, anime series, films and video games, has never stopped making people speak, albeit without being able to reach that fame so extensive that instead the epic of Pokémon has been able to conquer.

Just as happened to the little monsters that are now depopulated all over the world, even the Digimon have been able to conquer spectators and readers with hundreds and hundreds of creatures that over time have become real icons for fans, with some characters in particular loved by young and old. Among the many, one who has really been able to impress himself strongly in the public mind is LadyDevimon, or the opposite version of Angewomon.

LadyDevimon is a figure who has only occasionally appeared in the franchise, between Digimon Adventure, Digimon Adventure 02 and Digimon Fusion, yet even those few times have been more than enough to make her one of the most loved and requested Digimon. Well, in the last few hours the cosplayer @kirapuuh has shared on his Twitter profile a splendid cosplay dedicated to LadyDevimon, a work whose final result – viewable at the bottom of the news – has been able to conquer the appreciation of many users, in particular thanks to an obsessive attention in the reproduction of clothing.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that the future arrival of a new Digimon series has just been revealed. As if this were not enough, in the last few days an incredible Digimon-themed statue has also been presented for a good € 500.