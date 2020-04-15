Digimon: Would Henry Cavill be perfect for playing Angemon?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The TV series of The Witcher by Netflix is ​​one of the most popular titles in the schedule of the American giant, thanks to the popularity of a franchise already appreciated by both the publishing and videogame world. Recently, a fan attempted to venture Henry Cavill to a particular interpretation in the world of Digimon.

While we wait to see the remaining digiprescelti in Digimon Adventure 2020, the reboot of the animated series has already made headlines thanks to the narrative distortions brought already from the first episodes. From how the situation is evolving, in fact, it is not excluded that TOEI Animation changes to say the least substantial compared to the 1999 transposition.

Anyway, a certain Carlos Gzz, recently tried to combine the two passions for Digimon and The Witcher into a single illustration. In fact, the artist wondered if Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia for Netflix) was suitable for interpreting Angemon, creating a graphic representation to evaluate the results. The final image, which we have attached to the bottom of the news, seems to confirm his hypotheses, finding in Cavill a perfect actor for a possible Digimon live action. Role that, from what can be seen from the comments to the original photo, seems to be particularly suitable even according to the fans.

And you, however, what do you think of this curious interpretation, do you find it a suitable face for Angemon? Let us know with a comment below.