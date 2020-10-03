Digimon: why do Digimon wear jeans? Let’s try to answer

I know Digimon is one of the most important franchises in the world of anime the credit is mainly due to the fascinating design of digital monsters. But have you ever wondered why Digimon wear jeans? Let’s try to imagine an answer.

By carefully observing the design of the Digimon we can see a strange peculiarity that unites them: most of them are wearing jeans. Have you ever wondered why? This strange trend, which we can also find in other works of the same era, can be traced back to the release period of the anime.

Between the late 1990s and early 2000s jeans were the latest fashion, a sort of symbol that indicated a specific phase of growth, the rebellion. In fact, the Digimon only wear jeans at champion level, only to lose them in the later stages. Thus, this trend could be interpreted as a visual shortcut to indicate the key personality traits of monsters.

Another hypothesis is to be traced back to their “human” form. Although they are clearly animals, during their growth the Digimon “humanize” and in order not to create scandals of any kind, the creators of the time probably decided to cover the most intimate parts. Digimon is back recently with a reboot series; TK and Kari are poised to become DigiChosen in Digimon Adventure 2020. Meanwhile, during Digimon Adventure 2020 episode 14, Mega Kabuterimon has made his return.