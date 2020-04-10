Digimon vs Pokémon: differences between the two franchises, an eternal clash?

Share it:

Exactly 2 years, 9 months and 22 days. This is the distance that separates two of the most important franchises in the world in terms of pop culture and Japanese history. On February 27, 1996, in fact, Satoshi Tajiri he succeeded in the troubled enterprise of releasing at home Pokémon Red is Green, the result of collaboration with Nintendo, a partner who still works on the brand. The 6 years of development of the two masterpieces by "Game Boy"were submerged by many internal problems that repeatedly threatened to upset the entire videogame formation of the saga inspired by Pocket Monsters, destined forever to confront its eternal rival: i Digimon.

Pokémon and Digimon: genesis of two masterpieces

The talented Tajiri, fond of entomology since childhood, succeeded in the titanic undertaking of realizing his dream, combining the love of insects to the passion for video games. And it is almost ironic, if not bizarre, that the work has made itself known all over the world with the collapse of the original title, in the same way as the "digital world"merged into the universally recognized word"Digimon". The genesis of Digital Monsers is the most complex thing we can rebuild, as its creator, Akiyoshi Hongo, is an essentially mythological man, a personality whose existence defies legend. There is no information on his life, except for three photos that barely demonstrate the real existence of the author. Just think, just to dive deeper into this sea of ​​genius, that the name Akiyoshi Hongo is nothing but a pseudonym of Aki Mata (creator of Tamagochi), Hiroshi Izawa (author of the eponymous manga of Digimon) e Takeichi Hongo (head of marketing for Bandai).

So who really is the creator of Digital Monsters it is not known, but we have what it takes to reconstruct the date of November 21, 1998, when the distribution of the Izawa sensei manga began. Back then, the franchise was known only in the Tamagochi universe as a mere merchandise object, but thanks to the success achieved – with due merit to the designer Kenji Watanabe– An animated feature film was programmed, the same that in 1999 started the Digimon saga as we know it.

Many times, especially roughly, the two different communities tend to compare the Digimon fanchise to the Pokémon fanchise, in a sort of ideological rather than rational competition. Still, it wouldn't be fair to completely eliminate the concept of "challenge"which distinguished the two productions. It would be a bit like forgetting the golden times of Weekly Shonen Jump, when Masashi Kishimoto, Tite Kubo and Eiichiro Oda they fought "sportily" for the top positions of the magazine's TOC, the objective of a personal challenge as well as a goal desired by each mangaka dedicated to a weekly serialization.

An incorrect duel?

Both Pocket Monsters and Digital Monsters they are therefore born from two diametrically different ideas which, despite some common features, have deeply contrasting roots. Having the same origin, such as the desire to devise a merchandise phenomenon starting from a purely leisure tool, does not imply that the two titles can gradually evolve into two completely opposite stories, or in two stories that they have nothing to share with each other. These differences, in fact, began to emerge especially when the respective companies began to focus more and more resources on cartoons, on the television appealing of a broadcast on national soil in a time slot suitable for children.

Soon, despite an almost reduced time lag, the two franchises began to tell two separate journeys, starting however from the innovative and original element, as well as the more similar one, of the two masterpieces: the little monsters.

In the Pokémon universe there is a real ecosystem, an immense nature in which humans and bizarre creatures coexist daily in synergy and friendship, a bond that borrows, in some ways, the "animal world"On the contrary, Digimon cuts this current clean, separates the two worlds without even a few scruples. There is the Digital World for this reason, a network that acts as a habitat for creatures that are real sentient monsters, beings that speak, think, design and build substrates of the same world. This characterization is not only the most dissimilar element with Pokémon, but it is also the vehicle for which it was born Digimon Adventure.

In the deep heliocentric society of Pokémon, where these creatures play an important role in the lives of humans themselves, there is Ash, an adventurer boy who travels around this extraordinary universe in an attempt to make his dreams come true. Tai and the other digipresceltiinstead, they end "almost by accident"in the digital world, and their adventure is studded solely by willingness to go home. They are nothing but pure and innocent children who suddenly find themselves inside something decidedly bigger than themselves. If for Ash every adventure seems within its reach, in every episode of Digimon Adventure it is evident how for those little digipelts you seem everything extremely unreal and tremendously dangerous.

It is undeniable, however, that the gods franchise Pokémon is "aged" much better than the Digimon over the years, as the latest themed products on the latter, whether they are video games or animated series, have been quite controversial. In its simplicity, however, the Pocket Monsters continue to fascinate precisely with the same characteristics that have made them great, occasionally innovating its original peculiarities without ever distorting them completely.

Matter of details

It's the little details that clash perfectly with the imaginary invented by Satoshi Sajiri, already in itself so imposing and decomposable as to make those few variations always sufficient for its audience. Suffice it to think, even more so, of the great outcry around the world at the news of Ash's victory in the Pokémon League, a milestone "just" 22 years after his initial attempt. And it is ironic, if not to say the least incredible, as the protagonist himself, Ash, still manages to keep his balance control of the franchise under his character.

On the contrary, Digimon has renewed a lot over the years, but as we mentioned before, innovation is not always a winning weapon. Already with Digimon Tamers, TOEI Animation and Bandai experimented with new tools to enhance the thriving merchandise inherent in the brand, introducing with the series the "digicarte"and, with the works immediately following, further tools, up to"AppMon" of Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters. A real phenomenon of merchandising, of clearing every single feature of the brand in order to sell.

And this is always the real intention behind "Adventure Tri","Last Kizuna"and the reboot of Digimon Adventure, the iconic 1999 series: purely economic purposes. Of course, animation is economy, a medium that still needs to reap resources for investors in order to be able to keep on his legs, but it is undeniable that proposing the most loved characters of the entire franchise is a winning move as well as a petty move. Pokémon never intended to conceal such intentions, as its TV series, just like Digimon's, only serve to sponsor the merchandise, but this has always been evident thanks to the unwavering video game popularity. And this is the greatest similarity between the two series: two titles victim of their own producers, but at the same time a source of constant entertainment thanks to infinite possibilities of two huge universes.

The end justifies the means

Creating something so great allows various creation opportunities, of stories to tell that, however similar they are to each other, will always have that little something extra to keep us glued to the TV or console screen. If the poetic challenge between Masashi Kishimoto and Eiichiro Oda ends when their masterpiece ends, the one between Digimon and Pokémon is not destined for a happy ending because it will continue indefinitely until the new generations are willing to grow with those funny monsters. But contrary to Naruto is ONE PIECE, behind what we have said, we would dare to add that "that's okay too".

It's okay that these two franchises continue to produce products and souls of the same mold, because as the first episode of the Digimon Adventure reboot has shown, there is always room to offer something new and equally original. There is no lack of creativity, especially when there are two entertainment masterpieces that are no longer part of a single target, but which are also appreciated by a wider and more mature audience than the spectators to whom the titles aim. And if this alleged and inappropriate rivalry is still able to excite us in this way, welcome to be able to continue to feel like children without any fear of feeling such.