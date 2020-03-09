'Digimon': trailer and release date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the early 2000s, a new anime series appeared that managed to shade the almighty 'Pokémon'. We are talking about 'Digimon'. In fact, the children who grew up at that time were always debated in the same dichotomy: are you from Pokémon or Digimon? Something similar to the classic question of Coca-Cola or Pepsi?

'Digimon' took us to a parallel world, known as Digial World, inhabited by fictional creatures similar to Pokémon, but called Digimon. The protagonist, Tai, along with seven other children, is transported to the Digital World, where they meet their Digimon and try to save both their world and the new one they have just discovered from evil forces that want to break the balance. This year, the mythical series turns 20 and there will be a double celebration: the movie 'Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna ' that we can see in Spain in May 2020; and the reboot of the original series 'Digimon Adventure', which has released a trailer.

The official synopsis of this first chapter, which will arrive in Japan on April 5, is as follows: