Digimon: the reboot series includes a reference to an old movie

21 years later Digimon Adventure is back with an unexpected reboot of the 1999 original series. The anime produced by Toei Animation had entered the hearts of many Japanese fans and not thanks to a profound story, albeit for children, and by the unforgettable digital monsters companions of the adventures of Tai Kamiya and friends.

Digimon Adventure in the first three episodes so far released has been able to be appreciated by the majority of the public thanks to an excellent technical sector and some additions that winks to true fans of the work, standing as one of the most followed souls of the spring season.

What has not gone unnoticed is the pleasant introduction of Omnimon, Digimon Mega level knight. The return of one of the most appreciated Digimon of the entire saga has filled fans from all over the world with joy, even if someone wondered if it was not too early for the introduction of such a strong character at the beginning of the opera.

The fight against Algomon has been widely believed to be a citation to another clash that has to do with Omnimon. The animated sequence, as you can see at the bottom of the article, would be very reminiscent of the combat against Diaboromon of Digimon: the film.

In reminding you that due to the restrictive maneuvers on Covid 19 Digimon Adventure will unfortunately be on hiatus, what other nice additions would you like to see in the future?