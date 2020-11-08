Digimon: The original composer makes the first movie soundtrack free

The new reboot series dedicated to Digimon gave longtime fans the opportunity to return to the atmosphere of Tai and Matt’s first adventures, which began over twenty years ago, and which have led to several seasons, spin-off projects, and even numerous films, all marked by a particularly accurate soundtrack.

Like all the great franchises belonging to Japanese animation, too Digimon has undergone many changes over the years, however managing to win the attention of many spectators, mainly fond of the first, historical, DigiPrescelti. This also justifies the success achieved by Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, a film released a few months ago, which told a different story but linked to the original protagonists.

Speaking of the first Digi-Chosen it is inevitable to think of the first film dedicated to the brand, Digimon The Movie, which about a month ago turned 20 years after its publication. Surprising not a little the community, composer Udi Harpaz announced that he made 50 tracks of the soundtrack free of the film in question, which has also been used several times throughout the regular series. To announce it was the page @WithTheWill with the post that you can find at the bottom.

Recall that a recent survey by Bandai revealed the average age of the anime’s viewers, and we leave you to the preview of episode 23 of Digimon Adventure 2020, in which Tai and Matt will have to face the main antagonist of the series.