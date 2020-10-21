Digimon: the oldest voice actor in the series turns 101!

Birthdays are important events to celebrate, and a particular member of the family Digimon he celebrated several. Recently, fans gathered online to celebrate Brazilian voice actor Orlando Drummond’s birthday, January’s voice in Digimon Adventure.

Orlando Drummond Cardoso was born on October 18, 1919 in Brazil. He grew up in Rio de Janeiro and began working in the entertainment industry in 1942. Drummond initially worked as a sound engineer before becoming an actor and starring in Brazilian classics in 1945. In the 1950s, Drummond began with his first works as a voice actor, and has become one of the best in the business.

The voice actor is very attached to the Digimon universe, in fact he is known for dubbing Gennai in the Brazilian dubbing. He also worked for the original anime and also for Digimon Adventure 02. Let’s not forget that we can also hear his voice in Throwing Mars, Mach GoGoGo and many other works.

Obviously during his career he did not only dedicate himself to animation works. The actor is in fact known for having participated in Scooby-Doo, Alf, e Arm wrestling. He also voiced characters from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Peter Pan, Robin Hood, fantastic Four, I Simpson and more.

