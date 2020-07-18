Digimon: the feeling of friendship in the last splendid figure dedicated to Matt

Share it:

Despite the premises of Digimon Adventure they seem to present a very banal series, in reality the anime has proven to be able to deal with extremely delicate themes with tact and maturity. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the Digiprescelti each have a digipietra which contains a strong characterizing feeling.

One of the most evident ones, also in plot logic in the first and historical Digimon series, was precisely about Matt, the older brother of TK, a character who most of all has been characterized by the feeling of friendship, the key element of his power as well as by the evolutions of Gabumon. And it is precisely in honor of the brave child who Tumbler Studio wanted to dedicate a splendid figure to him.

The scale model in question, with the dimensions of 47 x 40 x 40 (in cm), in fact represents the iconic protagonist together with his faithful friend, Tsunomon and all the evolutions following him up to Metal Garurumon. The statuette, which among other things is equipped with an LED, is offered to the public at a price of about 410 euros to which are added the shipping costs. Distribution, in particular, is expected in the last quarter of 2020.

And you, instead, what do you think of this themed scale model edited by Tumbler Studio, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having recovered the synopsis of episode 6 of Digimon Adventure 2020.