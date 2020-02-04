Digimon: the charming Angewomon is shown in an amazing cosplay

Share it:

The world of Digimon is a franchise famous all over the globe as it has helped accompany the childhood of millions of fans. The popularity of the series is so impressive that, recently, a new anime has even been announced that will reboot the iconic "Adventure" epic.

And it's right in Digimon Adventure, the series story of 1999, which debuted on the small screen the most loved digivolutions of the entire franchise. Among them, of course, one of the most fascinating and appreciated characters of the entire brand, the extremely powerful Angewomon. As proof of its popularity, in fact, there are numerous cosplay, as evidenced by the latest personal interpretation of Khainasaw.

To add to the list, the latest cosplay of the character created by xkristamae has achieved great success in the Instagram community, gathering nearly 3,000 appreciation shows. In any case, a taste of the interpretation can be seen through the attachment at the bottom of the news, complete with the profile of the cosplayer if you are interested in following it in its extraordinary creations.

And you, however, what do you think of this fascinating Angewomon cosplay, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the space reserved at the bottom of the page, but not before having recovered our special in-depth study on the history of the Digimon in view of the new animated series in the home straight.