Digimon Survive: the new character Saki and the partner Floraemon in unedited screenshots

Through the Weibo platform, Bandai Namco Entertainment Japan has published new screenshots of Digimon Survive, Tactical adventure RPG in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The shots in question focused particularly on Saki Kimijima, a new character voiced in Japanese by Minami Takahoshi, his partner Floraemon and the named system "free moviment". Saki is a girl who attends the first year of middle school: she is very honest and lives on the loose without being conditioned by rules and constraints. The free moviment system will allow players instead freely choose where to go on the game map and who to talk to. Find the screenshots at the bottom of this news, enjoy!

Digimon Survive was born to celebrate the anime's twentieth anniversary, and presents an adventure set in a mysterious world with characters created by Uichi Ukumo and a soundtrack composed by the acclaimed Tomoki Miyoshi. The story begins when, during a camping organized by the school, the new group of teenagers led by Takuma Momozuka is lost, only to find themselves in a strange and new world full of monsters and dangers. While they will fight in 2D battles with a classic SRPG style, the players will have to make choices which will affect allied monsters and the ending. Digimon Survive is expected in 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch (in Japan it will see the light only on PS4 and Switch).