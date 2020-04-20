Digimon, One Piece and Pokémon episodes suspended due to coronavirus

Share it:

The COVID-19 pandemic has led Japan to declare a state of alarm and with it the production of new episodes for series such as One piece, Pokémon and Digimon, which will only broadcast repeated episodes for a time.

TV Tokyo has removed all new Pokémon episodes from its calendar and replaced them with reruns. So far they have not given a date for the public to know when they will return.

Similarly, Toei Animation have announced that the production of new episodes for Digimon and One Piece has been halted.

"Due to the state of alarm in Japan caused by the COVID-19 we have to consider carefully the security measures for the contagion and we have decided to suspend the simulcast and the broadcast in Japan of One Piece and Digimon Adventure for the moment. As soon as we can we will give more details about the return of both series. Thanks for your patience right now. Stay safe and healthy"

Little by little the pandemic is sweeping away all the entertainment as the professionals who create them have to be safe at home. Countless movies, also video games, have been delayed and now the series cannot continue due to confinement. Hopefully it will all be over in a matter of weeks.

One Piece recently came on demand legally to our country, so if you have never given it a chance you have a few hundred episodes to watch until the series resumes its broadcast. They will give you to get through this and the next global crisis.