Digimon: Omnimon had to be different, the initial character designs revealed

February 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
He made his first appearance in the 2000 film Digimon Adventure: Our War Game! to defeat Diaboromon: it is Omnimon, also known as Omegamon in some editions around the globe. WarGreymon and MetalGarurumon gave life to the fantastic Digimon thanks to the first DNADevolution of the franchise, which managed to defeat the enemy.

Years later, Omnimon is also back in the series Digimon Tri and will appear in the latest Digi-Chosen adventure, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, before a reboot of the franchise with Digimon Adventure Psi. But the initial plans of Kenji Watanabe and Mamoru Hosoda were a little different for the design of the digimon.

The character designer Watanabe and the director of the Digimon film Hosoda worked closely together for decide how the DNADigevolution would look. The Digimon Tweets portal posted the duo's initial ideas a few days ago, presenting the first Omnimon character design.

Before reaching today's form, the digimon went through three phases: the first sees a centaur version Omnimon, referring more to MetalGarurumon; the second instead presents an extremely humanoid form similar to that of WarGreymon; the third provisional version instead begins to maintain details more similar to those of the final Omnimon, with a slimmer figure and the two arms dedicated to the main features of the two merged digimon.

The last image that can be observed in the tweet below is of course the final version of Omnimon, in color and as we have seen it in the various films so far.

