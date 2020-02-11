Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna, the latest promotional film published

Share it:

In a few days, Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna it will be available in American theaters, and for the occasion a last promotional trailer has been published in order to ignite the enthusiasm of the spectators before being seen in the cinema.

The story of the film takes hold after the events of Digimon Adventure Tri, a compilation of six films set in the school years of our protagonists. As we can guess from the movie, in fact, Tai is a 22-year-old student, and in general we find all the rest of the characters definitely grown compared to their last appearances.

Tomohisa Taguchi is present at the direction of the film (Persona 3, Kino's Journey, Twin Star Exorcist), as regards the script was written by Akatsuki Yamatoya, who previously made the scripts for Digimon Adventure, Digimon Frontier and Data Squad.

Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is responsible for character design, while the creation of the creatures was entrusted to Kenji Watanabe. To direct the technical sector of the film is Seiji Tachikawa.

Finally, the soundtrack of the feature film is "Butter-Fly", the famous theme song of the first animated series of Digimon aired in 1999. As regards the ending, however, it was created by the artists Ayumi Miyazaki and Ai Maeda, who can boast of the past within the series, like most of the rest of the signatures we mentioned.

Digimon: Last Evolution poster Kizuna prepares fans for the last farewell. Meanwhile, the Digimon Adventure: PSI film is available, the next animated series that will mark a reboot of the brand.