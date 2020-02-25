Digimon Last Evolution Kizuna: revealed a new creature from the film

Share it:

The original story of Digimon Adventure will officially end with the brand's new feature film, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, although in parallel the brand will undergo a reboot with the arrival of a new animated series.

Going back to the film, thanks to a Twitter user a new Digimon has been revealed belonging to a cast character, Menoa Bullucci. We know that she is a scientist, she has practiced this profession in the city of New York, accompanied by her Digimon, while as regards her role within the film for the moment we have no information.

In Digimon Last Evolution Kizuna all the characters of the previous series will return, definitely grown compared to their last appearances. The story of the film, in fact, is full after the events of Digimon Adventure Tri, a compilation of six films set in the school years of our protagonists.

The film hit Japanese theaters on February 21st while in the United States it will be broadcast starting March 25. The official description of the feature is as follows:

"Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna takes place five years after the events of Digimon Adventure Tri, the six-part movie series released in 2015. Now, at the height of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestini friends discover that with age the ties to each of their Digimon will eventually break. What will become of Tai, Agumon and the others? "

