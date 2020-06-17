Digimon: Lady Devimon becomes a fantastic statue for over 500 dollars

Share it:

Among the numerous franchises that over the course of these long years have managed to gain the attention of a large section of the public, there are also Digimon, a real attempt to compete with the incredible dominance of Pokémon that at the time controlled entire market segments.

The Digimon epic has never really managed to overcome – let alone achieve – the great results obtained by The Pokémon Company's multicolor monsters, but with the passage of time it has nevertheless managed to achieve considerable success, with a rich audience who has never stopped praising the brand through cosplay and fanart often made with great care.

The excellent results have obviously led many companies to try their luck by creating high-level gadgets designed for the most avid fans, companies including Noah Studio, recently finished in the spotlight thanks to a splendid figure of Lady Devimon. As you can see from the images placed at the bottom of the news, the product showcases the Digimon in all its splendor, with great attention to detail and generous dimensions to say the least, or 75.5x47x32cm. As announced, the product is currently available for pre-orders at a price of $ 515 – not counting shipping costs – all with release dates set for the first quarter of 2021.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that during the last few days new information has arrived regarding the new animated series dedicated to Digimon.