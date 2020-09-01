Digimon, Garurumon digievolve: here is the new video of the evolution in WereGarurumon

Share it:

Digimon Adventure 2020 is putting out one presentation after another with each episode. After introducing all the Digi-Chosen ones one at a time, the production decided to immediately move on to super digivolutions. And in fact the time for MetalGreymon has already arrived, closely followed by presentation of WereGarurumon.

During one of the last episodes of Digimon Adventure 2020, Matt threw Garurumon into the fray which, however, required the Super Digivolution to bring down his opponent. With the evolution naturally comes the classic video in which the transformation takes place with a lot of sound base.

A fan on Twitter, Haz Baz, decided to share with others this scene from the anime that is also broadcast on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. In the over thirty seconds of video that you can see below, accompanied by the new music included in Digimon Adventure 2020, we see Garurumon struck by the symbol of friendship that triggers his metamorphosis into WereGarurumon.

After the transformation, the Digimon accompanying Matt confronted Scorpiomon, the enemy who had threatened them until recently. You are appreciating the choices of the staff of Digimon Adventure 2020?