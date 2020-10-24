Digimon: Bandai’s new poll reveals a curiosity about the average age of viewers

Bandai recently compiled a new poll aimed at fans of Digimon, asking them how many years they had been following the series. The company’s goal was to understand what the real target of the new Digimon Adventure anime series was, and to obtain useful information for the creation of new products.

During the day today the company has finally released the result of the investigation, revealing that over 74% of fans have followed the series for at least sixteen years. Of the remaining 26%, 16 follows the Digipreselti from ten to fifteen years, the 4 from six to nine years while only the remaining 6% have been passionate about the adventures of Tai and company for five years or less.

The results suggest that the average audience of the series should be of legal age, and most likely between the ages of 20 and 30. The data will certainly not surprise the fanbase, but they could create some problems for the company itself, since on the one hand they suggest a certain inability to be able to capture the attention of new fans. The Digimon brand, moreover, owes a large part of its income to the sale of plush and toys, objects that are rarely purchased in large quantities by an adult audience.

What do you think of it? How long have you followed the Digimon? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you too have been fans of the series for years, then, we recommend that you take a look at the trailer for Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, the latest film dedicated to Digiprescelti.