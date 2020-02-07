Digimon and Jojo team up with a fan art: Greymon like you've never seen it before

Share it:

Digimon is a franchise that has had ups and downs but that has fans following the opera since 1999, when the animated series Digimon Adventure was first broadcast. Twenty years later, the brand is preparing to close a cycle with Digimon Adventure Last Evolution: Kizuna and to open another with the anime Digimon Adventure Psi.

A franchise with a longer history is instead Jojo's Bizarre Adventures but he spent several years undercover, ended with the arrival of the anime produced by David Production in 2012. Now not a day goes by without enjoying a Jojo meme or the many bizarre cosplay dedicated to the Hirohiko Araki series.

But what if these two franchises come together? A fan tried to imagine a crossover between Digimon and Jojo relying on the popular Greymon. Agumon's evolution was chosen by fan thewhaler for a particular pose presented in the Digimon Tri film series. Based on that image, the fan transferred Greymon in the world of Jojo, recoloring it and using the well-known Digivice sound to simulate the onomatopoeias typical of the David Production anime.

At the bottom of the news you can observe the fan art in question. Another fan instead tried to anticipate a possible opening of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean.