Digimon and Hello Kitty collaborate for a new summer collection

Lately the franchise of Hello Kitty has seen collaborations with several brands of Japanese animation, above all the one with Mobile Suit Gundam. This time it's the turn of Digimon: Digital Monsters, who has partnered with Sanrio for a new artistic collection.

Twitter user @aitaikimochi posted a first image of it in his latest post, showing the nice mix of Hello Kitty and Digimon characters. The products will be available for purchase at the Chara Shop of Ikebukuro in Japan, only for two weeks, from 14 to 31 August.

Probably this collaboration will not be driven by an animated accompanying series, nevertheless it would be interesting to see these two worlds come to life in a shared universe. Remaining in the merchandising field, a few months ago Hello Kitty and the British clothing brand, Dr. Martens, had announced the production of a new line of shoes, which landed on the market on March 6th.

The models presented are among the most disparate, from the classic ankle boots to the raised Oxford (very elegant shoes typical of the United Kingdom) through simple sandals.

