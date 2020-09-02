Digimon: Agumon joins vocaloid Hatsune Miku in a cute Nendoroid

Share it:

The publication of the reboot series Digimon Adventure 2020 brought many longtime fans of the franchise back to follow the adventures of Tai and the other Digi-Chosen alongside their digital companions, and to celebrate this return, with a crossover to say the least, a special Nendoroid has been created.

Although in the world of Japanese animation they are not new extravagant combinations, especially when it comes to fan art and figures, the choice of approach Hatsune Miku to the world of Digimon it was very special.

For the uninitiated Hatsune Miku, whose name can be translated as “First Voice of the Future” is a vocaloid, created by Crypton Future Media, launched on the market on August 31, 2007. Initially born as a mascot of a specific speech synthesis software, Miku has become an icon in Japan, also obtaining several manga dedicated to her.

To celebrate its 13th birthday, Good Smile Company has decided to make her wear a special Agumon costume. The result is a beautiful and colorful collectible Nendoroid, of which you can find some pictures at the bottom of the page.

Recall that 21 years have passed since the first trip to DigiWorld, and that recently Garudamon made an appearance in the reboot series.