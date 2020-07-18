Digimon Advenutre: Joe Kido makes his debut in the series in the trailer of the new episode

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the return of Mimi and Togemon in Digimon Adventure, fans of the famous series are curious to find out what will happen in the next episodes of the anime. Here official synopsis and trailer from episode 7.

Entitled "That Boy is Kido Joe", the episode will introduce a new character in the series, who will join the protagonists in their journey. At the bottom of the news you can find the tweet of @Wikimon_news, which features the trailer and the official synopsis of Digimon Adventure: "Taichi and the others finally arrive near the coast, with the continent in sight. There they will find Kido Joe, Taichi's classmate boy along with Gomamon. Joe was studying to pass the difficult entrance exams to a prestigious school, for this reason he is unable to accept his mission and the fact of having arrived in the Digital World. He does not recognize Gomamon as his ally and refuses to follow Taichi and the others. The protagonists then try to face their journey alone, but are stopped by a fierce Digimon, Gesomon, who starts a challenge with Gomamon".

If you are a fan of the series, remember that a digital event dedicated to Digimon is scheduled, which will be held for free on YouTube on next August 1st.