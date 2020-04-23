Digimon Adventure: which are the 7 monsters that absolutely must not miss?

Share it:

As we know this week, the Reboot Digimon Adventure series will be on hiatus due to the coronavirus containment measures. Waiting to know when he will return from the forced pause imposed by the stringent measures of the Japanese government, let's see together a list of who they are the 7 most anticipated classic Digimon from longtime fans:

Devimon: If it is true that this new reboot started with different premises than the original counterpart, we can not fail to mention the evil Digimon who brainwashed forced his fellows to fight for him in what was the first true narrative arc. Maybe the reboot series will refer to an old movie during the battle, as it happened so far in the first few episodes of the reboot.

SkullGreymon: In the original series, fans were shocked when Tai pushed Greymon to Digivolve ahead of time, thus causing an impure and evil form of the virtual friend. This event shocked Tai and his team so much that it took months to overcome the fear of the digital world and resume their adventures. Given the power shown by the Digimon in these first episodes, we will probably have no way to witness this mysterious form.

Myotismon: The demonic Digimon presented himself to the public as one of the main villains of the first animated series, which marked the advent of a dark marking period in the adventure of our friends. Participating in some of the most memorable moments of the first series, it would be a pleasant return

Wizardmon: Definitely one of the most iconic characters from the first series. Together with Gatomon he formed one of the most convincing duo of the entire narrative arc (how to forget the infamous spicy sauce?). Iconic and fundamental character for the growth of Gatomon and Kari in the series.

Sukamon and Chuumon: One of the most significant elements of the work is the blurred border between good Digimon and bad Digimon. Not everything is either black or white and they are not the clear demonstration. If at first they are presented to us as an evil duo, it is interesting to see how in the end they do not prove bad at all, ending up playing a crucial role in Mimi Tachikawa's journey.

Apocalymon: The final villain of the reboot must necessarily be a frightening enemy, and who better than the number one threat par excellence, the God of empty space? The final fight that in the 1999 series was actually too short, could be expanded with new animations and result in one of the most epic fights of the entire saga.

Dragomon: The inspired digimon in appearance a Cthulhu, imaginary creature created by the American writer Lovecraft, is a bonus that we allow ourselves to include in the list. If it is true that the second series made its appearance, it is however to be considered the fact that it is mentioned several times in the original series, in particular when a group of Divermons tried to recruit him to go into battle against a mysterious shadow Digimon.

What is your favorite virtual monster you are waiting to see in Digimon Adventure?