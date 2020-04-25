Digimon Adventure V-Tamer: the manga returns with a special chapter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was August 2003 when the last volume of the manga was released Digimon Adventure V-Tamer, set in the Digimon universe but which does not tell the same story of the 1999 anime. After 17 years, the work of Hiroshi Izawa will return to the pages of V-Jump with a special chapter.

For the realization of this new one-shot it was confirmed the duo who worked on the original work, with Izawa who will deal with history e Tenya Yabuno of the drawings.

The release of this new chapter is scheduled for May 21 in Japan, with the publication of the new issue of V-Jump.

Digimon Adventure V-Tamer was serialized from 1998 to 2003 and was the first manga linked to the series. The protagonist of the work is always Taichi but it is immediately noticeable that, despite the appearance, it does not fully reflect its counterpart of the animated series.

In Italy the work was distributed by Panini Comics, who unfortunately decided to stop publishing it in the ninth volume.

A reboot of the 1999 anime is also underway by TOEI Animation, which however announced that, due to the pandemic due to the Coronavirus, Digimon Adventure 2020 will go on hiatus.

For those who were following the new animated adaptation, had you already noticed what has changed to the character of Sora in Digimon Adventure 2020?