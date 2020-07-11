Digimon Adventure, two digital events announced, what's new?

Share it:

While the unpublished episodes of the Digimon Adventure anime continue, we point out two new initiatives that we are sure will make all fans of the work conceived by Akiyoshi Hongo and produced by Toei Animation.

Because of the emergency Coronavirus, the numerous events dedicated to the world of Japanese animation scheduled for the summer have been postponed or canceled. This was not the case for the events focused on the Digimon universe, which will take place digitally, as announced last week by the Twitter account @JP_Excelsior. The events will be two, the first will take place on next July 17th and will be titled "Digimon News Navigation", while the second, the expected"DigiFes 2020"will open on August 1st. To participate, simply connect to the Bandai or Toei Animation YouTube account for free.

Among the guests of Digimon New Navition we will find the voice actress of Agumon Chika Sakamoto and Atsuhiro Tomioka, responsible for the recent animated series, along with others, while at Digifes there will be the cast of the latest film dedicated to the franchise. We still don't know what the potential announcements will be during the demonstrations, although many believe that among the possible novelties there could also beannouncement of a new series.

