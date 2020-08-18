Digimon Adventure: the preview of episode 12 anticipates a dangerous fight for Mimi

Share it:

While the debut of the first big story arc of Digimon Adventure , approaching, we have seen the team split into two groups, and as they advance through the Dark Continent, the preview and synopsis of episode 12 anticipated an additional difficulty for Mimi and her Palmon.

Despite at the beginning of the series Mimi had arrived alone in the digital world, during his first fight Palmon had evolved to the Champion Level, only to see immediately after the intervention of Tai and Sora. This time, however, Mimi seems to be left completely alone, away from her companions and in a rather disturbing place.

With the title "Lilimon Blooms", in episode 12 we will surely see Mimi groped to make Super DigiEvolvere Palmon, as already happened for Agumon and Gabumon. At the bottom of the news you can find the preview of the episode in question.

Below is the synopsis of the episode: "Mimi and Palmon crash into the ruins, where the remains of many Digimon lie. Mimi tries to find a way back to the surface, but suddenly one of the Digimon, who she thought was just a wreck, awakens and tries to attack her. Just when hope seems to fade, another Digimon wakes up and protects her. It is a clash between good and evil. An intense battle begins between the two Digimon. Meanwhile, Taichi and Koshiro are running towards the underground to save their friend. "

Recall that Digimon has recently celebrated 21 of publication, and that soon we may see the return of Devimon in the anime.