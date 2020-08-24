Digimon Adventure: The anime introduces the final evolution of Palmon

Share it:

As you could see from the preview of Digimon Adventure Episode 12, Mimi had to face one dangerous challenge, which engaged his partner Palmon. Let’s find out what happened in the episode.

Fans were able to witness the Mimi fight, which ended up in a factory full of Digimon, and was immediately attacked by Andromon. It seemed all lost for the character, when Guardromon intervenes, with whom she had made friends at the beginning of the episode, who manages to save her and make her escape from her opponent.

Despite this, the three are quickly joined by Andromon, who without too much trouble knocks out Guardromon. Mimi, struck by his sacrifice, then decides to avenge her dead friend and this leads to hers Palmon final evolution, which becomes Lilimon. We are sure that in the next episodes we will find out how the relationship between Mimi and Palmon will evolve after these events. At the bottom of the news there is a tweet that allows us to see the moment of transformation, in a sequence that is very reminiscent of the original of the series that aired in 1999 in Japan and arrived in Italy the following year.

Announced to celebrate i 20 years of the saga, this new animated series retraces the events of the main work, even if some fans are disappointed by the different changes present in Digimon Adventure