Digimon Adventure returns to TV from June 7, starts from episode one

June 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The official Twitter account dedicated to the Digimon franchise recently announced the resumption of broadcasts starting from Sunday 7 June 2020thus confirming the unofficial declarations of late May. The airing> will resume from the first episode, and, consequently, the long-awaited episode 4 will not see the light before June 28th.

Digimon Adventure is a remake of the great classic of 1999 edited by Toei Animation, an animation studio famous for the work done with Dragon Ball is ONE PIECE. The anime had been postponed for Coronavirus on April 20, immediately after the broadcast of episode 3, and was expected to return during the summer. Fortunately, Toei has managed to keep his word and the broadcast series will resume smoothly starting this Sunday.

The Digimon franchise has undergone a major upturn in the last year, and has recently returned to being talked about thanks to the very important investments of Toei and FNS. Digiprescelts returned to Japanese cinemas last February with the film Digimon Last Evolution Kizuna and the new television series seems to have the potential to rekindle the passion of fans.

And what do you think of it? Are you following the series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that Digimon Adventure is available in Italy on Crunchyroll.

