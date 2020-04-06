Digimon Adventure: Psi's first episode on Crunchyroll is available!

Share it:

The first episode of the new series dedicated to digital monsters is recently available on the Crunchyroll website, Digimon Adventure: Psi reboot of the first historical series created by Akiyoshi Hongo which has just turned 20 years from its publication.

It was the Facebook page of Crunchyroll Italia to inform fans of therelease of the first episode of Digimon Adventure: Psi on their site. With the title "Digital crisis in Tokyo" the journey in Digiworld begins again alongside digital monsters, their fantastic evolutions and above all Digiprescelti, children ready to save this parallel dimension, closely connected to Earth, and made up of data and information.

The spectacular trailer featuring Tai and Agumon, and the promising opening that we have already talked about, can only raise expectations about a project of such importance, which of course will create a longing effect for long-time fans, and which could perhaps expand the community of this twenty-year brand produced by Toei Animation.

The post also specifies that the episode will arrive in a few hours also on the Crunchyroll application available for mobile devices.