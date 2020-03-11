Entertainment

Digimon Adventure: Psi: what are the differences with the previous character design?

The return of the digiprescelti is expected in April, when the fateful reboot of Digimon Adventure. There are still many doubts about the production, especially about the actual duration of the anime and about the changes that will be made compared to the original 1999 series.

The television series, broadcast on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the franchise, still poses some questions about the project, also by virtue of the voice actors' return to their role, which the childish voices will have to resume, as opposed to Digimon Adventure Tri is Last Evolution Kizuna where the protagonists are definitely bigger and more mature.

However, despite being a reboot, TOEI Animation has also made some changes to the character design of the characters, as you can see in the visual attached at the bottom of the news. In particular, the appearance of digiprescelati in the original 1999 series was compared to the current new design. The characters now appear with a more modern and less characterized look, with different colors without completely distorting their iconic character design.

A choice dictated by the need to update their clothing without making radical changes to the appearance that resonates identical to the original. Waiting to find out if the study will make changes to their personalities, we suggest you continue to follow us so as not to miss any news regarding Digimon Adventure: Psi. And you, instead, what do you think of this design, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.

