Digimon Adventure: Psi welcomes the original staff, but the cast is still in doubt

March 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The Digimon franchise was not particularly straightforward, jumping from one animated series to another without sometimes connecting. We have therefore witnessed many forms of Digiworld, but the most appreciated was undoubtedly the one that involved the first Digi-Chosen. These will return to the anime Digimon Adventure: Psi scheduled for April.

With Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, a film that has been showing in cinemas for a few weeks, has in fact closed a cycle that has forced Toei Animation to prepare the reboot. For Digimon Adventure: Psi will see the first episodes with the direction of Mitsuka Masato, who also took care of the storyboards, the script by Atsuhiro Tomioka and the supervision of the animations of Asanuma Akihiro. This trio is one of the historians of the Digimon franchise, having worked on the 1999 Digimon Adventure series.

There is no news on the cast of voice actors. The characters are practically confirmed, that is, the group of DigiPrelected that we already know, but these will undergo a return to the origins and the current voice actors may no longer be able to maintain their role. In fact, unlike Digimon Tri and Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna where teenagers and adults Digi-Chosen dubbed, this time they should give the voice to ten-year-old children.

Digimon Adventure: Psi recently showed up in a trailer that introduced fans to the new digital world which will debut on April 5, 2020.

