Digimon Adventure: Psi, the first episode of the reboot shows itself in new images

March 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
Ever since the announcement of the 1999 anime historian's reboot, titled Now Digimon Adventure: Psi, little information has leaked about the most talked about Japanese TV series of the past few days. However, the silence finally begins to shatter, as the images emerged directly from the first episode.

After taking a look at the new character design of the digiprescelti, some images dating back to the first episode were leaked on the net, in what is the alleged first meeting between Tai and Agumon. Thanks to the images in question, it is possible to get an idea of ​​the technical quality fielded by TOEI Animation in this highly anticipated reboot of a historical series loved all over the world.

Fans have already had the opportunity to express their opinion on the quality highlighted, not unlike the iconic style of the original 1999 work. Probably, as already experienced in Digimon Adventure Tri, the use of computer graphics will be decidedly more marked. Anyway, we suggest you stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss any news about the return of the Digiprescelti on the small screen.

And what are you expecting for this reboot? Did you feel the need? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

