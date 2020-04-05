Digimon Adventure: Psi arrives in Italy, the debut on Crunchyroll is coming soon

Entertainment

In recent days Crunchyroll had announced the arrival on its platform of the Digimon Adventure reboot, called Digimon Adventure: Psi. Unfortunately he had only revealed plans for the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and some other countries. The Italian social pages of Crunchyroll, however, also gave the good news to us.

Well on the same day of the airing comes Digimon Adventure: Psi on Crunchyroll announced. The platform has not yet given particular details on timetables or other methodologies of the Italian publication which, however, could be coordinated with the foreign one. For the United States, in fact, publication is scheduled for 22:30 on April 4, which would correspond to 04:30 on April 5 in Italy. The product will be subtitled in Italian while there is no news on a possible dubbing.

This enriches the spring offer of Crunchyroll with a ninety piece of Japanese animation. Just twenty years ago the first episode of Digimon Adventure was aired. Digimon Adventure: Psi testifies to the fans' love for the franchise which recently concluded a narrative cycle with the film Digimon Adventure Last Evolution: Kizuna.

