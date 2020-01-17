Digimon Adventure: Psi, announced the new animated series with date and plot

Share it:

We will bid farewell to Tai and Agumon with Digimon Adventure Last Evolution: Kizuna, a film from the digital monster franchise that will culminate a long narrative arc that started in 1999. But the brand will not stop there, having already announced a new animated series that will debut always in 2020, that is Digimon Adventure: Psi.

Digimon's new series was accidentally announced a few days ago, with the creator of Last Evolution: Kizuna who unveiled the production of another anime. Now the first details arrive, starting with the name. There broadcast is titled Digimon Adventure: Psi and will be aired on Japanese televisions from April 2020.

The schedule is scheduled for every Sunday at 09:00, therefore it is presumable that the debut day of Digimon Adventure: Psi will be April 5, the start date of the spring season of the souls. The first key visual that you can see in the tweet below has already been presented all characters from the original Digimon Adventure series of 1999.

The story will focus again on Tai and Agumon, with Tai Kamiya in fifth grade, then set shortly after the conclusion of the first animated series. Next to Tai and Agumon there will of course be all the DigiChoosen from Matt and Sora to the latest arrival Kairi. The producer of Digimon Adventure: Psi will be Hiroyuki Sakurada while Atsuhiro Tomioka is in charge of the screenplay.