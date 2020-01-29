Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna Will Be Released In Spain In May

Share it:

Together with Pokémon, Digimon It is the other great name as far as anime sagas with animals that are transformed and have powers are concerned. This second saga started in 1999 in the form of a series called 'Digimon Adventure'. Two decades have passed but the seven chosen, and older, continue to live adventures with their creatures.

The most nostalgic and anime lovers will soon receive a new version of the story created by Akiyoshi Fungus, now directed by Tomohisa Taguchi. The movie 'Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna' premieres on Japan next February 21, 2020, but it will also reach many more screens in the world, Spain among them. It will come from the hand of Select Vision, who has announced that he will release the film in Spanish territory three months later, specifically the May 15, 2020. Do you win?

No further details have been given, for example, it is unknown if they will be the same benders of the series those who return to retake their papers or will only be available in Original Version. But what is 'Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution' about? It is a direct sequel to 'Digimon Adventure tri', the series of films that recovers the original protagonists and adults and that came for the first time in 2000. With this new title the story will end, as it is the sixth and final chapter of the saga. That is why we will have to prepare to see how the Chosen will say goodbye forever to their digital friends.