Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna: what happens to Digmon after the partnership?

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna has finally landed in other parts of the world thanks to the home video edition and fans wasted no time in recovering the latest sequel linked to the Digimon Adventure franchise. What happens to Digimon when their partner becomes an adult? Here is the terrible end of the monsters.

With the decision by the producers to grow the iconic digipiretti, the latest feature film linked to the franchise took an unexpected turn, definitely more mature and particularly intense atmospheres. To do this, the staff of TOEI Animation did not have any problems in introducing a new type of transformation of the Digimon.

However, at the end of the last ferocious battle, a strange countdown started running through the digivices. Very soon, in fact, the protagonists will realize that that is nothing more than the time that separates them from the end of the bond with their monsters, as the energy that fed them, that of childhood, has now completely run out. with adulthood. However, the work takes a dark turn since it will not only break that bond with the partner and the direct separation of one in their respective world, but rather it will directly shatter the existence of the Digimon themselves which will disappear permanently.

A tragic and particularly sad ending for all those creatures that have accompanied the digipedelti and millions of fans over the years.