Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna: this is why the Digiprescelts have grown up

It has now been several months since Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna debuted in Japanese cinemas, and despite that the anime recently returned to TV with a remake of the original series, not all fans of Digiprescelti are able to accept that the work has finally come to an end.

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna is a final farewell to Tai, Agumon and companions, and it is no coincidence that the production team has decided to portray them for the first and last time as university students, now adults and able to make their own decisions, before to greet them definitively. But what led the team to make this choice? A few moments ago, producer Yosuke Kinoshita revealed the mystery.

“Fans started following Digimon twenty years ago, and by now they have grown up and made a life of their own“said the manufacturer,”we just thought that portraying them as adults would be the best way to connect with the audience. It’s a bit like they grew up together. We started with this idea, and for this reason several team members did a rewatch of the first two seasons, in order to allow us to pay tribute to the original series with some quotes. We talked a lot, and tried to evoke the same emotions that fans felt in the early 2000s“.

In Japan, the film grossed a total of around 200 million yen, a modest figure, but absolutely acceptable considering how far the anime has been from the stage. Fortunately, the new Digimon series currently airing on Crunchyroll has rekindled the interest of fans, and who knows that the home video edition of the film hitting the market will not end up benefiting from this renewed attention.