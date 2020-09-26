Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna: the producer talks about the future of the franchise

While the reboot series Digimon Adventure continues in his attempt to give new shape to the first animated transposition of the Digital World and the adventures of the Digi-Chosen, very little is missing from the film Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna , coming September 29th.

One of the producers of the film in question, Yosuke Kinoshita, wanted to tell some anecdote that happened during production, and anticipate the new direction in which the entire franchise is now headed. Last Evolution of Kizuna is another way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original series Digimon Adventure, first released in 1999, and which serves to conclude the story of the first Digi-Chosen.

Initially scheduled for early this year, the film’s release was heavily delayed due to the outbreak of the global pandemic, and was therefore moved to the end of September, while the Home Video edition in Blu Ray will be available starting from 6 October.

For the future of the series, Kinoshita pointed out how fan influence is a key part of the creative process: “While we were developing Digimon Adventure tri, the first revival of Digimon in a long time, we listened to all the fans who wanted a sequel, and stated that” Digimon will continue. “I have been involved in Adventure tri since chapter 5, but to at that time the production had already begun to focus on Last Evolution. “

Also as regards the choice to show the grown-up characters, it was guided by the support of the community, Kinoshita said: “We wanted to thank those who have followed the Digimon series since they were children”. Commenting instead on the overall work done for the film, he continued with: “There will be many tributes to different scenes and moments that are still remembered by fans. I want fans to be able to watch it with the same emotions they felt 20 years ago. To achieve such a result, we looked back at the series and even the old films, discussing them all together. “

Recall that in the film we will also see a new creature, and we leave you to the final forms of Agumon and Gabumon.