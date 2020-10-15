Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna: the hilarious scene between Tai and Agumon

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna It certainly has its thrilling moments as it brings the story of the original eight Digipelts to a close, but it’s a title full of fun moments and a hilarious scene between Tai and Agumon.

To celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the series Digimon, Last Evolution Kizuna it really shows us that these 20 years have passed, the human characters in fact have grown up and into adulthood. The film tells of Tai and Matt trying to figure out what to do with their life, which inevitably collides with being companions of the Digimon.

One of the funniest moments in the film is when Agumon, wandering around Tai’s room, finds some dirty magazines under the boy’s bed. This means that Tai took care to find a hiding place for the magazines to prevent them from being found by his childhood friend and Digimon partner (but maybe he should have hidden them better!). This moment makes us laugh but it also breaks our hearts a little: we realize with this scene just how much the boys have grown. Soon after, Tai promises that he will be with Agumon forever.

Unfortunately, this promise is destined not to last. In fact, the film shows us the last moments of the bond between Tai and Agumon, at least the two managed to live these moments before the chaos in the film began. We advise you to take a look at the article where it explains what happens to Digimon after the partnership.

Seeing this film we all shed a tear, what do you think? It may seem strange but 21 years have passed since the start of the journey into the digital world of Digimon, do you remember which was your favorite Digimon? Let us know below in the comments!