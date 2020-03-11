Entertainment

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna: revealed the origin of the new digital monster

March 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
The series Digimon Adventure is about to reach its happy ending now that the release of Last Evolution Kizuna has once again greeted the adventures of the digiprescelti. But don't worry, the franchise has no intention of abandoning one of the most popular and loved sagas in the world.

TOEI Animationin fact, he is finishing the preparations for the debut of Digimon Adventure: Psi, reboot of the first television season. Almost as in a cycle of rebirth, a new beginning that follows the end, Psi will resume the adventures of the digiprescelti in the digital world, at the time of the beginning of the phenomenon. However, it is strictly probable that the studio will innovate the iconic series by introducing new digital characters and creatures, just as happened in the final film.

Right in Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, TOEI took advantage of this to propose the new evolutions of Agumon and Gabumon to the public. But they will not be the only little monsters present, as a new Digimon is expected in the film, Morphomon. If we know very little of her chosen besides the name and profession, the scientist Menoa Bellucci, of the creature we can tell you that it originates from the world of butterflies, as it derives from the Morpho genus of lepidoptera, a typology that has over 30 species.

And you, instead, what do you think of the funny digimon that you can admire at the bottom of the news, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

