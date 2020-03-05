Entertainment

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna: published the final forms of Agumon and Gabumon

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna will close a circle started in 1999 with Digimon Adventure. The work of the time introduced the first group of Digidestined, even after years, the most loved, together with their partners Digimon. This bond will end for the choices of the film and the subsequent reboot of the franchise.

But before the arrival of Digimon Adventure: Psi in April 2020 that will see Tai, Agumon and all the other protagonists of that digital world in other unpublished stories, there is to adequately greet the characters of Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna. The two main digimon, Agumon and Gabumon, will not miss the opportunity to show themselves in a last particular digivolution.

In addition to Morphomon, two unpublished Digimon will appear in the film: Agumon – Bond of Courage and Gabumon – Bond of Friendship, whose illustrations are present in the tweet below. Both with humanoid form, Agumon follows a more erect and human Greymon with a large number of flaming appendages; Gabumon presents himself with a metallic armor, pose and details similar to that of Lobomon di Digimon Frontier but with color and part of the morphology that instead recalls Garurumon and his digivolutions.

In the remaining image of the tweet you can instead see Morphomon, created specifically for Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna. The two forms of Agumon is Gabumon had already been presented by the trailer which however had not given way to make them observe carefully. What do you think of these DigiEvolutions?

