Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna joins Jojo with the new DigiEvoluzioni

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna it is the film that will close a cycle. The first Digi-Chosen we met in the 1999 anime are now about to become adults and face their latest adventure together with their Digimon. The trailer for Last Evolution Kizuna contributed to the nostalgia effect, but also adding an important detail.

In Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna there will be two new types of DigiEvolutions which, judging from the trailer, they will allow Agumon and Tai to merge, as well as Gabumon and Matt. The result of this BioDigievoluzione will be two Digimon of the highest level and never seen before. Capturing a trailer scene, a fan approached Digimon to Jojo's well-known Bizarre Adventure.

DigimonPeru's Twitter account shared a mash up between Digimon and Jojo, with the two new versions of Agumon and Gabumon brought to the world created by Hirohiko Araki. The onomatopoeias occupy the central part of the image that you can see at the bottom, while the new digivolutions of Agumon and Gabumon become Jotaro Kujo and Joseph Joestar respectively.

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna it will not be the last time we will review the Digi-Chosen: the anime reboot Digimon Adventure: Psi is already scheduled for the franchise, which will be broadcast starting from April 2020.